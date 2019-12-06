Wrapping Up Christmas at the Mansions Week

It’s our final day at Christmas at the Newport Mansions after spending all week inside The Breakers, The Elms and the Marble House. To learn more about it, click here!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

