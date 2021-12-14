WPRI 12, Marines, Cardi’s host Toys for Tots drive as families continue to face challenges

PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WPRI) — To get into the giving spirit, WPRI 12 and FOX Providence are teaming up with Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses and the U.S. Marines to host a Toys for Tots drive.

The event aims to make sure every child has a happy holiday by providing presents to families who cannot afford them.

Lingering economic challenges from the pandemic are still impacting families, and the need for donations is as high as ever.

New and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any Cardi’s location, and monetary donations can be made at ToysForTots.org.

Collections at the Cardi’s locations will run through noon on Christmas Eve. The WPRI 12 studios in East Providence will not be collecting toys this year.

Visit the Toys for Tots website to learn more about the drive and how you can get involved.