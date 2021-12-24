Where is Santa right now? Track his journey with NORAD

NORTH POLE (WPRI) — Santa has embarked on his journey across the world to deliver all of his gifts on Christmas Eve.

To allow children to follow his journey in real-time, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has launched its official Santa Tracker.

This year Santa was spotted wearing a mask on his sleigh.

NORAD has been tracking Santa’s whereabouts on Christmas Eve with satellites and radar for over 60 years.

Santa is expected to arrive in the United States between 9 p.m. and midnight.

NORAD’s Santa Tracker website also has holiday games for kids, holiday music, and information about Santa and NORAD.

