EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first week of December is the perfect time to think about picking up a live Christmas tree. Whether you prefer a pre-cut tree or like to tag and chop your own, there are several local Christmas tree farms where you can choose the evergreen of your dreams.

Be sure to call ahead or check the farm’s website before visiting to make sure they’re not out of trees!

Where can I buy a Christmas tree this year?

Blackstone Valley 🌲 Northwest 🌲 West Bay 🌲 East Bay 🌲 South County 🌲 Massachusetts 🌲 Connecticut

Blackstone Valley

Lincoln

Butterfly Farm, 679 Great Road

Open Thursday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Northwest

Scituate

Henry’s Christmas Tree Farm, 352 Seven Mile Road, Hope

Open daily 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Smithfield

Seven Cedars Farm, 20 John Mowry Road

Open Friday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Lockwood Christmas Tree Farm, 129 Austin Ave., Greenville

Open weekdays 12 – 4 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

West Bay

Coventry

Fraser Orchard & Tree Farm, 135 Carrs Trail

Open Thursday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cranston

Rossi’s Tree Farm, 1936 Phenix Ave.

Open weekends 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

West Greenwich

Big John Leyden Tree Farm & Nursery, 179 Plain Meeting House Road

Open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. until Dec. 20

East Bay

Tiverton

Pachet Brook Farm, 4484 Main St.

Open Thursday – Friday 12 – 4 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. until Dec. 22

South County

Charlestown

Riverside Farm, 80 Burdickville Road

Open weekends 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

North Kingstown

Healey Rippin Farm, 1100 Lafayette Road

Open weekends 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (while supplies last)

South Kingstown

Bedrock Tree Farm, 106 Woodland Trail, Wakefield

Open weekends 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Massachusetts

Attleboro

Level Acres Farm, 359 Highland Ave.

Open daily 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Standleys Tree Farm, 480 West St.

Open Friday – Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Foxboro

Brewer Christmas Tree Farm, 1000 Washington St.

Open daily 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Rehoboth

Richie’s Pre-Cut Christmas Trees, 105 Tremont St.

Open Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., weekends 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Seekonk

R&R Farms, 652 Newman Ave.

Open daily 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Uxbridge

Arrowhead Acres, 84 Aldrich St.

Open Friday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. until Dec. 17

Wrentham

G&S Christmas Trees, 252 Beach St.

Open Saturdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sundays 12 – 3 p.m.

Connecticut

Brooklyn

Allen Hill Farm, 502 Allen Hill Road

Open weekdays 12 – 5 p.m., weekends 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Neighbors Tree Farm, 150 Brown Road

Open Friday – Monday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Griswold

Geer Tree Farm, 141 Norman Road

Open daily 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Voluntown

Olsen’s Christmas Tree Farm, 319 Ekonk Hill Road

Open Wednesday – Friday 12 – 4:30 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Hartikka Tree Farms, 262 Wylie School Road

Open weekdays 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m

Are we missing any Christmas tree farms in the Rhode Island or Southeastern Massachusetts area? Let us know by email at ReportIt@wpri.com.