WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Santa Claus is coming to town for West Warwick’s annual Christmas tree lighting on Monday.

12 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca is once again emceeing the event.

Attendees will be treated to free s’mores, dough boys, and hot chocolate, and there will be music at the gazebo starting at 5 p.m.

Santa Claus will arrive at 6:15 p.m. to light the tree and take pictures.

For anyone who can’t make it, the lighting will be shown on 12 News at 6 and right here on WPRI.com.