Warwick family collects donations for Autism Project at holiday home light display

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — There are many creative holiday Christmas light displays in Southern New England, and this year many are reporting more “traffic” to see them.

Everett Lewis, of Warwick, set up his holiday lights display for the 25th year. The display is choreographed to music that plays on its own radio station.

Lewis collects donations for the Autism Project of Rhode Island at his display and he said this year, people are so generous and donations are up.

“We’ve seen about a 25% increase in donations this year and traffic is up at least that much,” he said. “We’ve seen and have been told that people go around the corner and park single file about a half-mile down the road.”

The Lewis family display is on Shenandoah Road in Warwick.

12 News’ Kim Kalunian put together a full list of Christmas displays across Southern New England. If you’re looking for a fun, free way to make your season merry and bright, bundle up and head to one (or all!) of the local light displays in the link below.

Deck the Halls: The best RI, Mass. holiday displays of 2020