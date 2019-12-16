USPS: Holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With only nine days until Christmas, it’s crunch time to get your cards and packages in the mail so they can be delivered in time for the holidays.

The United States Postal Service just began their busiest week of the year, according to Providence Post Master Jeanne Jackson.

“As we head into the holiday season, Providence is one of the busiest post offices in the state of Rhode Island, this week alone, throughout the nation, we will be processing 2.5 billion packages,” Jackson said.

Jackson anticipates 1.2 million letters to be processed Monday at their business alone. Last year, they processed 13.8 million letters in the month of December.

“Just take it slow, do what you have to do and it will be done by Christmas morning,” North Providence resident Donna Richards said.

Jackson said she hires additional staff for the holiday season increasing her team to 1,100 employees who work tirelessly to expedite shipments.

“I’ve been here for 24 Christmas holidays and they’ve been wonderful, pleasant, patient, helpful,” Providence resident Sharon Lee said. “I know some people have short tempers, but they’ve always been very patient and very kind and it’s been great, this is a great post office.”

USPS recommended send-by dates for expected domestic delivery before the big day:

First Class Mail Service: Dec. 20

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 21

Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 23

All of USPS’ recommended send-by-dates for domestic, international and military mail can be found online.