Traveling during the holidays? TSA offers tips for record crowds

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — For those planning to fly out of T.F. Green Airport around the holidays, officials predict this will be this busiest holiday travel season in history.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), says the agency wants travelers to be prepared for their arrival at the airport because the terminal will be active and congested.

Farbstein says TSA screens approximately 5,700 passengers on an average day but around Christmas and New Year’s this year, they expect to screen around 7,800 passengers and crew a day.

Travelers should plan to arrive early enough to allow time to check-in and get through the security screening process.

TSA checkpoints across the country will be fully staffed and TSA officers will continue to deploy layers of security, both seen and unseen, to ensure the safety of the traveling public, Farbstein says.

In addition to the screening of personal electronic devices separately — laptops, tablets, e-readers and handheld game console — TSA officers may instruct travelers to separate other items from carry-on bags — foods, powders, and any materials that can clutter bags and obstruct clear images — on the X-ray machine.

Passengers traveling with gifts should use gift bags or plan to keep gifts unwrapped. Gifts inside bags make it easier to look inside to make sure nothing prohibited is being brought onto the plane.

For more holiday tips, see the TSA’s holiday travel tips page.

Farbstein reminds travelers that December is a perfect time to get a REAL ID. Beginning October 2020, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States. REAL ID-compliant cards are marked with a star in the upper portion of the card.

For more information and details about how to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card in Rhode Island can visit the DMV website.