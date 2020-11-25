Travel guide: What to know if you’re heading out for Thanksgiving

FILE – In this April 10, 2019, file photo, rush-hour traffic heads east, left, and west, right, along the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia. A spokesman for Pennsylvania’s governor said the state was committed to being a part of Transportation and Climate Initiative conversations. But a growing number of Northeast governors have concerns the TCI could increase gas prices, and raise doubts about how effective it would be in capping pollution. The initiative is aimed at a dozen Northeast and mid-Atlantic states and would take effect in 2022. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File)

(WPRI) — The day before Thanksgiving is usually one of the busiest travel days of the year, but the coronavirus pandemic has upended the plans of many across Southern New England this holiday season.

In hopes of stemming the spread of the virus, Raimondo instructed people to limit their gatherings to the members of their household, which includes Thanksgiving.

Raimondo said despite her warnings, she still expects people will travel for the holiday. She urges those who do to take the proper precautions upon leaving and returning home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted safety recommendations Monday for those still planning to travel. The agency suggests keeping an eye on the current travel restrictions, getting a flu shot, wearing a mask and staying six feet apart when around people you don’t live with.

Whether you’re traveling by plane, train or automobile, 12 News has all of the resources you’ll need to make it to your destination safely and on time:

While less people are expected to travel for the holiday, those who still plan to head out will have to brace for the showers and potential thunderstorms that are expected throughout the day Thursday.

More than 2 million people plan to fly this year, according to AAA, which is half the number of people who were screened nationwide last year.

This past weekend, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), was the busiest for air travel since the pandemic began.

Members of the Rhode Island National Guard were seen greeting travelers at the T.F. Green International Airport Wednesday.

The National Guard members are passing out fliers reminding those coming and going from Rhode Island of the state’s quarantine and testing protocols.

Meanwhile, nearly 95% of all holiday travelers are expected to drive to their destinations.

AAA projects nearly 48 million people are hitting the road, but overall travel numbers are anticipated to be down about 10% compared to last Thanksgiving.

Millions of others will be hopping on trains to head to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Just like at T.F. Green, National Guard members were seen passing out fliers outside the station to travelers reminding them of the state’s quarantine and testing protocols.

Amtrak officials said this year, they’re expecting to see only 20% of the ridership they saw last year.