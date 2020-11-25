Toys for Tots: Here’s how to donate to this year’s drive

Families across Southern New England are struggling and now, more than ever, they could use your help spreading some holiday cheer.

That’s why WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are once again teaming up with Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

To donate, bring a new, unwrapped toy to any Cardi’s location before noon on Christmas Eve.

Or, go to ToysForTots.org to make a monetary donation online.

NOTE: Unlike previous years, toys will not be collected at WPRI 12’s East Providence studios.

