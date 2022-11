EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many families are struggling right now, but in this season of giving, you can help make sure every local child has a happy holiday.

WPRI 12 and FOX Providence are once again teaming up with Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses and the U.S. Marines to collect donations for Toys for Tots.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any Cardi’s location from now until noon on Christmas Eve.