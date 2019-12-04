Toys for Tots donations being collected at WPRI 12 studios

Live Now
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s that time of year: Children all across Southern New England are hoping their Christmas wishes will come true.

We hope you will join WPRI 12, Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in donating to Toys for Tots.

You can bring a new, unwrapped toy to our studios at 25 Catamore Blvd. in East Providence during normal business hours now through Friday, Dec, 20.

Help to spread joy this holiday season!

You can also make a monetary donation directly to Toys for Tots online »

