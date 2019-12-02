Tips for getting your Christmas tree home safely

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For people who will be decorating a fresh Christmas tree this holiday, AAA is offering tips for bringing the tree home safely.

According to AAA’s recent survey, 44% of Americans use unsafe methods of transportation; such as not using a roof rack or placing the tree on the back of a pickup truck.

If the tree is not properly secure, it could damage the vehicle or even worse, fall off a vehicle causing a crash.

According to AAA, “Previous research found that road debris caused more than 200,000 crashes during a four-year period, resulting in approximately 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.”

AAA offered the following tips: