PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thanksgiving week is always one of the biggest travel periods of the year, and this year it’s expected to be one of the busiest of all time.

AAA predicts that more than 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving, which is the third-highest forecast since the agency started tracking holiday travel in 2000.

Of those travelers, 49 million are expected to head to their destination by car, according to AAA, while nearly 4.7 million will by flying and the remaining 1.5 million will use other methods.

No matter your mode of transportation, below are some resources and information for your trip.

Weather Forecast

12 News’ team of meteorologists will be keeping a close eye on the conditions throughout the week, including the potential for some rain and wind on Wednesday.

Road Travel

With tens of millions of people expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving, here are the best and worst travel times, according to AAA:

Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time 11/22 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Before 11 a.m. 11/23 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m. 11/24 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m. 11/25 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Before 12 p.m. 11/26 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Before 12 p.m.

AAA said more people may be driving this year since gas prices are lower. The national average was $3.58 per gallon last year, while AAA’s most recent survey showed it was down to $3.36 per gallon.

Air Travel

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says the three busiest days for air travel are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. Fliers are urged to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and anticipate long lines at the TSA checkpoints.

To make your experience at the airport go as smoothly as possible, the TSA offered a number of travel tips, which include:

Pack Smart: Make sure you don’t have any prohibited items and any liquids are in a checked bag. Bring Your ID: Make sure you have an acceptable form of identification ready to show. Ask TSA: Get your questions answered ahead of time by calling 866-289-9673 or contacting @TSA on Facebook Messenger or X.

Other Forms of Travel

For those looking to save on gas, Amtrak is another option for travel this Thanksgiving.

RIPTA said it will be running its holiday schedule on Thanksgiving.