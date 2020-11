PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While people don't normally associate Thanksgiving with making sacrifices, Rhode Island Department of Health Medical Director Dr. James McDonald said this year Rhode Islanders need to do what's best for the community.

"I think that's what 2020 is all about," McDonald said during his weekly interview with 12 News Now at 4 anchor Kim Kalunian. (Watch the full interview in the above video.)