Roger Williams Park Zoo announces drive-through Holiday Lights Spectacular

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo will be brightening the holiday season with a drive-through lights display.

The Holiday Lights Spectacular will run from Thursday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

The month long festival will have larger than life displays and over 1.5 million lights, according to the zoo.

The trail is scheduled to be open every night rain or shine, except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per vehicle, $20 for members, and must be purchased in advance on the zoo’s website.

The zoo asks visitors follow the guidelines listed below: