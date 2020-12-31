RIDOH reminder: Social gatherings limited to those you live with

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New Year’s Eve is here which means it’s time to party, well, normally it would be.

Rhode Island COVID-19 restrictions will keep events small this year, if they are happening at all.

Current guidelines include restaurants at 50% capacity, with bar areas closed and a closing time of 10 p.m.

With gatherings limited to those you live with, only one household is permitted per table at restaurants as well.

Some restaurants say they plan to stay open after 10 p.m. tonight, but will stop their service of food and drinks at that time. State guidance does allow for customers to finish their food or beverage that has already been served to them.

The R.I. Department of Business Regulations (DBR) say they will have a full force of team members surveying statewide to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are being enforced.

“We want Rhode Islanders to have an enjoyable and safe New Year’s Eve, but we must remain hypervigilant in our fight against COVID-19, and that means fully following the rules,” DRB Director Liz Tanner said.

R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) Director Nicole Alexander-Scott advised residents to not gather with anyone outside their household for the holiday, but instead plan a virtual countdown to midnight.

“If you go to a crowded, indoor gathering where there are people you don’t live with on New Year’s Eve, there is a chance that you will either catch or spread COVID-19,” Alexander-Scott said. “Protect your household by only gathering with the people you live with on New Year’s Eve.”

If you do see people from outside your household the RIDOH suggests you get tested for COVID-19.

Officials also remind residents to not drink and drive.