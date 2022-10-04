PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the 20th year, Rhode Island Service members will get some help from home while being away for the holidays.

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos is holding an event at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the State House to kick off this year’s Operation Holiday Cheer.

Each year, several state and federal agencies team up with the Rhode Island chapter of the Blue Star Moms to send care packages to service members.

In past years, those packages have included Ocean State favorites like Del’s Lemonade, Autocrat Coffee syrup, Dunkin’ coffee, along with hand-written cards and pictures drawn by local students.

This year, an estimated 350 care packages will be assembled and shipped during the weekend of Oct. 29-30.