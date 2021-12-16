RI State Police hosts 14th annual Kids, Cops and Christmas toy drive

Holidays

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The pandemic has created unprecedented hurdles for all kinds of annual traditions across the state, including R.I. State Police’s Kids, Cops and Christmas toy drive.

“This year was even more hard,” R.I. State Police Captain Kenneth Jones said.

Jones explained that, on top of the pandemic, supply shortages have also made some toys more expensive and hard to come by.

Despite these challenges, R.I. State Police was able to collect 5,000 toys for its 14th annual event, which ensures kids across the state will have gifts under their Christmas trees.

“It’s important to make sure families in need are supported throughout the holiday season,” Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association Executive Director Sidney Wordell said.

Thursday was the last day to drop off the toys at state police barracks, but residents interested in donating can do so online throught the state police’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community