RI State Police hosts 14th annual Kids, Cops and Christmas toy drive

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The pandemic has created unprecedented hurdles for all kinds of annual traditions across the state, including R.I. State Police’s Kids, Cops and Christmas toy drive.

“This year was even more hard,” R.I. State Police Captain Kenneth Jones said.

Jones explained that, on top of the pandemic, supply shortages have also made some toys more expensive and hard to come by.

Despite these challenges, R.I. State Police was able to collect 5,000 toys for its 14th annual event, which ensures kids across the state will have gifts under their Christmas trees.

“It’s important to make sure families in need are supported throughout the holiday season,” Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association Executive Director Sidney Wordell said.

Thursday was the last day to drop off the toys at state police barracks, but residents interested in donating can do so online throught the state police’s Facebook page.