RI State Police: Celebrate America responsibly

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Whether you’re going to the beach, heading to a party or checking out one of the state’s various fireworks displays, the Rhode Island State Police are reminding everyone to drink responsibly and drive safely this Fourth of July.

According to AAA, nearly 49 million people are expected to travel for the holiday, with more than 41 million hitting the road.

“It’s one of the busiest days of the year,” RI State Police Cpl. Franklin Navarro said Wednesday.

Navarro said due to how busy the roads will be, there will be more state troopers out on the road ensuring everyone is abiding by the law.

“We’re strictly enforcing traffic violations as well as looking for impaired drivers,” he said. “We will have additional patrols both day and night.”

Navarro said if you plan to drink once you reach your destination, it’s important to plan ahead.

“Enjoy the holiday responsibly, don’t drink and drive, and don’t use anything else that’s going to impair you,” he said.

Police are also encouraging the public to report anyone driving erratically or anyone who may be impaired.

“If you see an impaired driver or someone that you think is impaired, call 911 and we will be right out,” Navarro said.

Navarro also said it’s important to drive responsibly too, urging drivers to not speed and to leave plenty of room between your car and the car in front of you.

Another common occurrence troopers see around the Fourth of July is people pulling over and parking on the highway to watch fireworks in the distance. Navarro said that is not allowed.