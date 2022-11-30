PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders are getting in the Christmas spirit with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at the state house Wednesday night.

The ceremony will be held inside the rotunda for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. before Gov. Dan McKee and his family light the tree at 6:15 p.m.

McKee and the First Lady will read “The Night Before Christmas,” and there will also be some musical performances.

12 News will have live coverage of the event starting at 4 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be stopping by to take pictures with children. Families are asked to bring their own cameras for pictures.

Attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the R.I. State Police’s “Fill a Cruiser” campaign. The toys will be distributed to local charities and go to families in need.

Every child who donates an unwrapped toy will be entered into a raffle to win a prize.