(WPRI) — If you plan to do a little online shopping on Monday, you are not alone — Americans are spending record numbers despite inflation.

An estimated 166 million people planned to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year, according to a survey released by the National Retail Federation.

It’s almost 8 million more people than last year and is the highest estimate since NRF began tracking this data in 2017.

If you plan on shopping for Cyber Monday, the NRF predicts more than 64 million people plan to do the same.

Clothes and gift cars are the top two items on shopping lists this year, according to the NRF.

The survey also asked about people’s shopping routines around this time of year. Most said they have started shopping or at least got an idea of what they wanted to buy earlier this month.

“Retailers may encourage you to buy a pair of earbuds along with the laptop to save even more money,” Lawry said. “And to use fear of missing out by telling you well if you don’t buy these earbuds you don’t get to experience the full depth of this laptop experience.”

The data experts at Adobe Analytics estimate, Americans will spend 11.2 billion dollars this Cyber Monday — an increase of more than 5% from last year.

While the Cyber Monday deals may look good, analysts say using internet browser extension services are a fast and simple way to find additional coupon codes to save even more.