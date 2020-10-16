Raimondo: Rethink your Thanksgiving traditions this year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and this year, family traditions are going to look much different than they did in years past.

During a special briefing Thursday, Gov. Gina Raimondo urged Rhode Islanders to stay local and limit the number of people at their Thanksgiving dinner tables.

“It’s not the year to have all your aunts and uncles over and have 25 people,” Raimondo said.

Executive Chief of Medicine at Care New England Dr. Raymond Powrie also urged Rhode Islanders to rethink the way you set your dinner table, including spacing out guests, keeping windows open for ventilation and wearing masks while not eating.

“What better way to be thankful and to show gratitude, then to make every effort to protect each of us in society and particularly those most vulnerable,” Powrie said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nations’ leading infectious disease expert, said Americans should be extremely cautious about getting together with loved ones this holiday season.

“I think people should be very careful and prudent,” Fauci said. “When you’re talking about relatives they’re getting on a plane, getting exposed in an airport, being exposed in a plane, then walk in the door and say happy Thanksgiving, that you have to be careful about.”

Social gatherings have been at the root of an uptick in cases in Rhode Island. Raimondo said the data itself reinforces the need for everyone to keep their holiday plans small.

She plans to release more guidelines regarding Thanksgiving during her next briefing.

