Providence YMCA toy drive benefits hundreds of families in need

Holidays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of toys were distributed to local families Monday at the YMCA of Greater Providence‘s annual holiday drive.

The event started at 1 p.m., but YMCA CEO Steven O’Donnell said there was a line of cars already waiting by noon.

“This is overwhelming,” O’Donnell said.

Around 300 families in need picked up gifts during the event.

“The YMCA is not just a ‘gym and swim.’ This is it, this is what we do. We serve the community,” O’Donnell added. “Our goal is really to serve a greater population and here, it’s need, and it’s a need-based organization.”

O’Donnell said the drive was part of the Toys for Tots program run by Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses, with collaboration from Gem Plumbing, Janney Montgomery Scott, RI Bulldogs Lacrosse, Malcolm Chase, Stonewall Solutions, and the YMCA’s staff and board members.

The YMCA of Greater Providence is still accepting donations and has volunteer opportunities as well. Call (401) 456-0604 for more information.

