Police to ramp up patrols, urge Rhode Islanders to drive sober this holiday season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the holiday season officially in full swing, the Rhode Island State Police is reminding everyone to celebrate responsibly.

Police departments across the state will be increasing patrols throughout the holiday season starting Wednesday, according to R.I. State Police Col. James Manni.

“We know friends and families will be especially excited to gather around the Thanksgiving table this year,” Manni said. “Unfortunately, drunk driving is a real threat to our community, and that threat increases during holidays like Thanksgiving. Driving under the influence is deadly and illegal, and no one should ever take that risk.”

Officers statewide will be closely monitoring the roadways for impaired drivers to ensure the safety of all holiday travelers.

“Please be responsible and use a designated driver if you choose to drink over the holidays,” Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist said. “Our officers will exercise zero tolerance when encountering impaired drivers. We would much rather make arrests than respond to a fatal crash.”

Police are encouraging everyone who’s planning on heading out to a bar or a holiday party this weekend to ensure they have a safe and sober ride home.

Anyone who spots an impaired driver is urged to contact their local police department or R.I. State Police.