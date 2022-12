NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Your chances of getting pulled over in Newport may increase this week, but don’t worry – it’s all for a good cause.

Newport police will be conducting “Mission Blue Santa” on Dec. 11, 12 and 16. Officers will be rewarding people around the city for their good driving.

When a uniformed officer observes a safe driving act while on patrol, they will make contact with the driver and hand them a gift card.

All of the gift cards were donated by local businesses.