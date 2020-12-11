Newport performance of The Nutcracker ‘reimagined’ into feature-length film

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced changes to several Rhode Island traditions this year, including the annual performance of The Nutcracker in Newport.

Since performance venues are currently closed, the Island Moving Company (IMC) opted to “reimagine” the ballet instead of canceling it outright.

This year, a special performance of the holiday classic titled “Through Her Eyes – A Newport Nutcracker Reimagined” will be accessible online. It will also be broadcast by Rhode Island PBS on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m., Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. and Christmas Day at 8 p.m.

The 30-minute story adaptation was filmed on Aquidneck Island.

“Over the last eight months, IMC has innovated its way around the challenges of the COVID-19

pandemic, while illuminating the arts as a symbol of hope and as a powerful, unifying force

in our community,” IMC’s Executive Director Peter Bramante said.

Anyone who wishes to watch the performance on-demand can purchase a private link to the stream for $20 on IMC’s website between Dec. 10 and Jan. 3. The link will be live for three hours upon purchase.