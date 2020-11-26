Nearly 70 year tradition continues at La Salette Shrine

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — La Salette Shrine in Attleboro is not letting the pandemic get in the way of their annual celebration, but those taking in the lights will see some changes when they visit.

No one is allowed on the grounds without a facemask and everyone walking around must adhere to the six feet social distancing mandate.

The occupancy will be monitored by staff at every facility to keep crowd size low indoors. There are also parking restrictions so drivers will need to be mindful of that as they arrive.

The La Salette missioners felt strongly this year about continuing the tradition that started in 1953. They say the illumination is a sign of hope in these times of loss, stress and anxiety.

“It would be a tragedy if LaSalete didn’t light up this year,” Brother Ron Taylor said. “We’re trying to do the best we can. We’re following all the rules and we’re just hoping that people will abide by them.”

The display will be up until January 3 from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. each night to respect Massachusetts’ 10 p.m. curfew.