Mount Hope Bridge dons patriotic necklace for Independence Day

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The Mount Hope Bridge is now lit up in red, white and blue to celebrate the Fourth of July.

According to the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA), newly installed necklace lights will temporarily light up the bridge for holiday celebrations.

This is the first time the new necklace lights were lit up.

An American flag will also be suspended from the bridge’s north tower, as it has been for the holiday since 2017.

“Travelers driving over the bridges will now be able to witness the prominent display as a stunning exhibit of patriotism, spirit and local history,” RIBTA said in a statement.