PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s the unofficial start of summer, a holiday weekend that recognizes those who served our nation, and three days where outings and travel is happening.

Use this guide to connect you with all the resources and information you need to plan your Memorial Day weekend.

Travel

AAA: Memorial Day travel to exceed 39 million this year

AAA predicts that more than 39.2 million people will hit the road or take to the skies, which is an 8.3% increase from last year.

“Memorial Day is always a good predictor of what’s to come for summer travel,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Based on our projections, summer travel isn’t just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months.” READ FULL STORY »

Weather

Overall, the long weekend weather is looking MUCH better than last Memorial Day weekend. Keep checking back with our Weather Now updates, Detailed 7 Day Forecast, and our new Ocean, Bay & Beach report.

Events & Happenings

It’s the unofficial start of summer! With the warmer weather approaching this Memorial Day weekend, you’ll want to break out your sunscreen for ceremonies and celebrations for the whole family. With some spotty rain in the forecast for Saturday make sure to visit individual websites for changes and cancelations.

We also highlight and list our area’s best happenings on The Rhode Show’s weekly Eye on RI and Happening Here, as well as our complete Community Events Calendar which lists events and happenings submitted by our community members.

This Memorial Day Weekend Specific: Memorial Day weekend events planned across Southern New England

COVID Concerns

The Latest:

