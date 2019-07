PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The sky above McCoy Stadium exploded with color Wednesday night as Pawtucket Red Sox fans celebrated the Fourth of the July.

The PawSox may have lost 5-3 to the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders, but that didn’t dim the spirit of the crowd.

The game ended with a patriotic post-game fireworks display, put on by McCoy Stadium.