Local gym teachers get into holiday spirit with festive virtual lessons

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Students are on Christmas break and many will continue distance learning after the New Year.

In the meantime, one Coventry school found a creative way to hold physical education classes virtually.

“If you guys mess up, just jump back in… no worries it’s OK to mess up, just have fun with it,” they said.

Physical education teachers from the Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School are showing off their Christmas themed line dance they usually teach students in person.

It’s a creative and fun way to get students away from their laptops, and moving around until they are allowed to go back to school in-person.