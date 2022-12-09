EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Efforts are underway across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts to ensure every child has a happy holiday.
Below are some toy drives being held around Southern New England.
RHODE ISLAND
Middletown
Holiday Toy Drive: Through Dec. 20
The Middletown Police Department is seeking new, unwrapped gifts, gift cards, or monetary donations (which will be used to purchase gifts).
Donations can be dropped off at the drop box at the Middletown Police Department at 123 Valley Road. Additional dropboxes will be located at several school buildings around the district.
Newport
Holiday Toy Drive: Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Location: Walmart at 199 Connell Highway
New toys and gift cards accepted for ages 1-16
Portsmouth
Holiday Toy Drive: Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Officers will be collecting toys, gift cards, and non-perishable goods for families. Those looking to donate can visit Clements Market and Dollar General on Dec. 10 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Providence
The Stable’s Annual Toy Drive to Benefit Adoption Rhode Island
December 11, 12pm-7pm
125 Washington St in Providence
Seeking donations of new/unwrapped toys plus gift cards to Marshal’s, Target, cutlery, pots and pans, sheets, bath towels, brooms and mops, children clothes and basic apartment needs.
Warwick
Tri-City Lodge, 1915 West Shore Rd in Warwick
The Strumdawgs rock the Tri-City Elks Annual Toy Drive
Bring unwrapped toys and non perishable food items as an admission fee
MASSACHUSETTS
Fall River
2nd Annual Memorial VA Toy Drive
Veterans Association of Bristol County
Saturday, December 10 from 10am-2pm
New and unwrapped toys accepted
Norton
Christmas Is For Kids – volunteer-run program that collects and gives gifts for children in Norton, Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Seekonk, and Rehoboth.
Through December 10
Drop off donations and gifts at Norton Fire Department Headquarters, 70 East Main St, Norton, MA
United Way of Greater New Bedford/New Bedford Firefighters Association
Through December 14
Donations can be dropped off at any New Bedford fire station between 8 AM – 6PM or virtually by using this Amazon Wishlist link as well as several United Way locations across the south coast.
North Dartmouth
Annual Toy Drive
Through December 12 at 10am
New/Unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Soares Martial Arts
331 State Rd Ste D, North Dartmouth and all donations will be donated to the Salvation Army in New Bedford.
Seekonk
Holiday Toy Drive – donations go to Hasbro Children’s Hospital
Through December 18
Drop off donations at Seekonk Public Safety, 500 Taunton Ave, Seekonk, MA
Somerset
Through December 16
Drop off new unwrapped toys at Somerset Police Department – 45 County St, Somerset, MA
Foxboro
Six String Grill & Stage & The Muscle Movement hosting 3rd Annual Toy Drive
December 11 from 12pm-5pm
Accepting new/unwrapped toys as well as monetary donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Foxboro
Stuff-A-Truck Toy Drive
Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place in Foxborough
Donate new, unwrapped toys
Dean College Stage at Patriot Place
Saturday, December 10 from 12pm-4pm