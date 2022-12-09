EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Efforts are underway across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts to ensure every child has a happy holiday.

Below are some toy drives being held around Southern New England.

RHODE ISLAND

Middletown

Holiday Toy Drive: Through Dec. 20

The Middletown Police Department is seeking new, unwrapped gifts, gift cards, or monetary donations (which will be used to purchase gifts).

Donations can be dropped off at the drop box at the Middletown Police Department at 123 Valley Road. Additional dropboxes will be located at several school buildings around the district.

Newport

Holiday Toy Drive: Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Walmart at 199 Connell Highway

New toys and gift cards accepted for ages 1-16

Portsmouth

Holiday Toy Drive: Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Officers will be collecting toys, gift cards, and non-perishable goods for families. Those looking to donate can visit Clements Market and Dollar General on Dec. 10 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Providence

The Stable’s Annual Toy Drive to Benefit Adoption Rhode Island

December 11, 12pm-7pm

125 Washington St in Providence

Seeking donations of new/unwrapped toys plus gift cards to Marshal’s, Target, cutlery, pots and pans, sheets, bath towels, brooms and mops, children clothes and basic apartment needs.

Warwick

Tri-City Lodge, 1915 West Shore Rd in Warwick

The Strumdawgs rock the Tri-City Elks Annual Toy Drive

Bring unwrapped toys and non perishable food items as an admission fee

MASSACHUSETTS

Fall River

2nd Annual Memorial VA Toy Drive

Veterans Association of Bristol County

Saturday, December 10 from 10am-2pm

New and unwrapped toys accepted

Norton

Christmas Is For Kids – volunteer-run program that collects and gives gifts for children in Norton, Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Seekonk, and Rehoboth.

Through December 10

Drop off donations and gifts at Norton Fire Department Headquarters, 70 East Main St, Norton, MA

United Way of Greater New Bedford/New Bedford Firefighters Association

Through December 14

Donations can be dropped off at any New Bedford fire station between 8 AM – 6PM or virtually by using this Amazon Wishlist link as well as several United Way locations across the south coast.

North Dartmouth

Annual Toy Drive

Through December 12 at 10am

New/Unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Soares Martial Arts

331 State Rd Ste D, North Dartmouth and all donations will be donated to the Salvation Army in New Bedford.

Seekonk

Holiday Toy Drive – donations go to Hasbro Children’s Hospital

Through December 18

Drop off donations at Seekonk Public Safety, 500 Taunton Ave, Seekonk, MA

Somerset

Through December 16

Drop off new unwrapped toys at Somerset Police Department – 45 County St, Somerset, MA

Foxboro

Six String Grill & Stage & The Muscle Movement hosting 3rd Annual Toy Drive

December 11 from 12pm-5pm

Accepting new/unwrapped toys as well as monetary donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Foxboro

Stuff-A-Truck Toy Drive

Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place in Foxborough

Donate new, unwrapped toys

Dean College Stage at Patriot Place

Saturday, December 10 from 12pm-4pm