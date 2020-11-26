List: Light displays brighten the holiday season in RI, SE Mass.

(WPRI) — In this unconventional year, light displays are still finding ways to brighten up the holiday season.

Below is a list of Christmas light displays in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts for you and your friends and family to enjoy.

Rhode Island

Sparkling Lights at the Breakers

For the first time, the outside of The Breakers and its landscape will be covered in thousands of festive colored lights, including more than two dozen spruce trees.

The Breakers will be open daily through January 10, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the lights going on at 4 p.m. Reservations are not required.

The Preservation Society says the event was inspired by the “Take it Outside” campaign.

There is a Newport Mansions Duo package, where you can also visit the Elms, which is decked out in gold and silver holiday decorations. Open daily through January 3, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For tickets and more information visit the Newport Mansions’ website.

Rhode Island Holiday Light Show

Courtesy of Rhode Island Holiday Light Show

The Rhode Island Holiday Light Show at Wawaloam Campground is the only drive-thru holiday light show in Rhode Island.

The show features dozens of dazzling holiday themed displays. They are open select dates in November and December beginning at 5 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance on their website.

Courtesy of Discover Newport

Blithwold Mansion Night Lights

Lit paths throughout the Blithwold Mansion grounds will have stunning light displays, handmade bamboo ornaments, virtual reality stops and more.

The event is scheduled to run Tuesday through Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Registration is required beforehand, more information can be found on their website.

Southeastern Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium’s Magic of Lights

Courtesy of Magic of Lights

In an effort to restore a sense of normalcy this holiday season, Gillette is offering a mile-long, drive-thru lights display called “Magic of Lights.”

The experience features light displays using LED and digital animations and will feature a brand new Blizzard Tunnel and Magic of Lights favorites, including the 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland, and the Night Before Christmas.

The display is scheduled to be open through January 2, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Purchase tickets on Magic of Lights’ website.

La Salette Shrine’s Christmas Illuminations

La Salette Shrine in Attleboro will light up this holiday season, but with “many” restrictions in place, according to organizers.

The Christmas Illuminations is scheduled to begin on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. and run through January 3, 2021. The lights will go out at 9 p.m. each evening, in respect to Massachusetts’ curfew.

Occupancy is limited, and there is no entrance fee.

There’s Snow Place Like Home at Rotch-Jones-Duff House

Courtesy of the Rotch-Jones-Duff House & Garden Museum

Rotch-Jones-Duff House & Garden Museum will be decked out for the holidays November 27 through December 23, including their garden illumination.

The garden is open to the public, seven days a week, while the mansion is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, if you donate a non-perishable food item than you do not need to pay admission.

They also have three “Friday Night Brights” events planned. Find more information on their website.

Middleborough Festival of Lights

The 7th annual Middleborough Festival of Lights will be a drive-thru event this year, with acres decorated with over 500,000 lights.

The event will be held December 12, 13, 19 and 20 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $5 per vehicle when purchased online and $10 when purchased at the gate.

More information can be found on Discover Middleborough’s website.