EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Happy Cinco de Mayo!

If you’re looking for some local restaurant deals on Mexican food, here’s where you can find them:

Chipotle: $0 delivery fee when you use code CINCO23 on the app through May 5

Taco Bell: Buy a Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito on the app through May 7 and get 10% off one of your next orders this month

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Double rewards points on your order only on May 5

On the Border: $6 Cinco ‘Ritas only on May 5 (at participating locations)

Applebee’s: $6 Strawberry Daq-a-ritas, Tipsy Sharks, and Modelo only on May 5