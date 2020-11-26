Jeopardy! shares Thanksgiving message from late host Alex Trebek

Holidays

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(WIVB) — He’s no longer with us, but he left behind a positive message.

On the morning of Thanksgiving, Jeopardy! posted a short video of late, longtime host Alex Trebek wishing viewers a happy Thanksgiving.

Despite the current state of the U.S., Trebek reminded viewers that “there are many reasons to be thankful.”

Since Jeopardy! is recorded prior to the episodes’ air dates, Trebek will still appear as the host in a number of upcoming episodes. He passed away on November 8.

Following the conclusion of the Trebek-hosted episodes, Ken Jennings, the man with the most consecutive wins in the show’s history, will temporarily take over.

Watch Trebek’s short, sentimental message below:

HOLIDAYS 2020: Complete Coverage & Resources on WPRI.com

Holiday TV Schedule | Check Santa’s 2020 Naughty or Nice List | Help Senior Citizens Cope with Depression this Holiday Season | Virus Won’t Stop NORAD from Tracking Santa

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

HOLIDAYS 2020

More Holidays

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour

CMA Awards 2020

More CMA Awards