BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Tuesday will mark one of the state’s largest gatherings, as thousands of people are expected to attend this year’s Bristol Fourth of July Parade.

Hope Street will be flooded with folks taking part in America’s oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration.

Both Bristol natives and tourists alike tell 12 News they’re ready.

“It’ll give you goosebumps, when the music kicks up, the flowers, the butterflies,” Float Designer Michelle Sousa said. “It sets the stage for something really special.”

Barbara Monahan has celebrated the Fourth of July in Bristol her entire life.

“It’s just the energy that comes from it,” she said.

Others, like Gaye Barrett, have come all the way from Ireland.

“I can’t wait to see the festivities,” Barrett said. “It’s a little bit like Saint Patrick’s Day in Ireland, just on a bigger scale.”

Meanwhile, police have been planning for months, so that when the parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m., people will be prepared and feel safe.

Bristol Police Major Brian Burke said this year, the department has added a new tool to their arsenal: a drone.

“With the drone, we’re able to have an overhead view of the parade itself and see where we may need to distribute assets,” Burke said.

Police are reminding paradegoers that no drones are allowed in the air space aside from theirs. Alcohol is also not allowed.

Officers are also advising everyone to expect traffic and have a plan in place to get home safely. Burke also said everyone should be prepared to walk to the parade route, since parking will be limited.

“We expect a large contingent of spectators to arrive in Bristol … very early in the morning,” Burke said.

