‘It gets you in the Christmas spirit’: Shoppers out searching for last-minute gifts

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Garden City Center was bustling with activity Thursday as shoppers rushed to finish shopping the day before Christmas.

East Providence resident Meg McIsaac tells 12 News that there’s something special about shopping on Christmas Eve.

“You know, it gets you in the Christmas spirit. That and procrastination,” she said with a laugh. “The snow, the decorations … being able to pick something out that’s personal and put some time into it.”

Like many other shoppers, McIsaac is just picking up a few last-minute gifts.

“We’ve done a lot of shopping at local stores around Providence,” she said.

McIsaac said she has been shopping local this year to help small businesses struggling during the pandemic. But she also wasn’t sure whether her deliveries would arrive on time.

“All the delivery folks are having difficulties and the U.S. Postal Service has been pretty tough,” she said, adding that she’s had a number of issues since moving earlier this year. “We haven’t received a lot of our forwarded mail, so I don’t have as much confidence as maybe I would have in years past.”

12 News spoke with a number of Rhode Islanders who said they “would be in big trouble” if they were caught shopping the day before Christmas, however, they insist they didn’t procrastinate and are taking a little extra time to pick out the perfect gift.