Is it too late to order my Christmas gift? Here are some deadlines to keep in mind

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There are still a few weeks left until the holidays, but mail shipping deadlines are approaching even sooner.

The U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS have released recommended shipping dates to ensure that gifts and cards arrive in time for Christmas.

Last year saw a record number of holiday packages being shipped across the country as the pandemic forced many people to order gifts online. The Post Office expects to deliver 35% more packages during this holiday season than last year.

Here are the dates you should mark on your calendar for delivery by Christmas:

USPS

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground Service

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express

FedEx

Dec. 9 — FedEx Economy

Dec. 15 — FedEx Ground and Home Delivery, Freight Priority and Direct

Dec. 21 — Express Saver, and Three-Day Freight

Dec. 22 — 2Day & 2Day AM, and Two-Day Freight

Dec. 23 — Overnight Services

Dec. 24 — FedEx Same Day

UPS

Ground shipping — check the website for a quote

Dec. 21 — Three-day select

Dec. 22 — Second-day air services

Dec. 23 — Next-day air services

These dates vary for those living in Hawaii and Alaska, and they also list recommended shipping dates for those sending packages overseas or to the military.

These recommendations were provided by each company — the delivery date may vary based on origin, destination, acceptance date, and other conditions. Contact the shipping companies directly with any questions.