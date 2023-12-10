PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered in Downtown Providence on Sunday morning for this years “Downtown Jingle 5k”.

Those who participated in the event said it was a good way to dress up and spend time with friends and family during the holiday season.

12 News spoke with a participant of the 5k, Scott Brum, who participated in this race for the first time this year.

“The 5k’s like this are fun. You can show your holiday spirit and run with all your friends that are dressed up also. It’s a good time,” Brum said.

The event also included food, drinks, raffles and live music.