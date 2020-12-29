How to celebrate New Years Eve in Rhode Island this year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Many Rhode Islanders are looking forward to saying goodbye to an extremely tough year, and local tourism experts are reminding everyone to stay local and get creative while ringing in the New Year.

Kristen Adamo, president of the Providence/Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau said while events like the One Providence Ball Drop at Skyline have been canceled this year, there are still plenty of options for those looking to celebrate.



“I think there’s still fun to be had in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve, you would just have to figure it out a little bit differently,” she said. “People are still offering great takeout, some restaurants are doing New Year’s Day brunches.”

Three of the different restaurants celebrating the New Year are The Coast Guard House, Oberlin’s and The Rooftop at Providence G, all of which Adamo said have multi-course dinners available.

Nick’s on Broadway is hosting a New Year’s Eve lunch and dinner, as well as a New Year’s Day brunch.

When it comes to family-friendly events, Adamo said you can always stop at Roger Williams Park Zoo, which extended it’s holiday lights drive-through display into January.

Cranston Lanes is also hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, with bowling packages available for Thursday night.

Adamo wants people to remember that, if they’re weary of leaving the house, there are also virtual events.



“First Works is doing an urban carnival which goes from 5-8pm and you can sign up for tickets,” Adamo said.

Twin River, which normally has a big party, tells 12 News there will be no New Year’s Eve celebration this year, per state guidance on COVID-19.

New Year’s Eve Events