How to celebrate New Years Eve in Rhode Island this year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Many Rhode Islanders are looking forward to saying goodbye to an extremely tough year, and local tourism experts are reminding everyone to stay local and get creative while ringing in the New Year.
Kristen Adamo, president of the Providence/Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau said while events like the One Providence Ball Drop at Skyline have been canceled this year, there are still plenty of options for those looking to celebrate.
“I think there’s still fun to be had in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve, you would just have to figure it out a little bit differently,” she said. “People are still offering great takeout, some restaurants are doing New Year’s Day brunches.”
Three of the different restaurants celebrating the New Year are The Coast Guard House, Oberlin’s and The Rooftop at Providence G, all of which Adamo said have multi-course dinners available.
Nick’s on Broadway is hosting a New Year’s Eve lunch and dinner, as well as a New Year’s Day brunch.
When it comes to family-friendly events, Adamo said you can always stop at Roger Williams Park Zoo, which extended it’s holiday lights drive-through display into January.
Cranston Lanes is also hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, with bowling packages available for Thursday night.
Adamo wants people to remember that, if they’re weary of leaving the house, there are also virtual events.
“First Works is doing an urban carnival which goes from 5-8pm and you can sign up for tickets,” Adamo said.
Twin River, which normally has a big party, tells 12 News there will be no New Year’s Eve celebration this year, per state guidance on COVID-19.
New Year’s Eve Events
- The Coast Guard House in Narragansett has a three-course dinner for two with wine pairings available for takeout. New Year’s pre-orders are available for pickup until Friday at 8 p.m. Meals need to be ordered 24 hours prior to pickup. Dinners cost $119-$125 for two people. Place your takeout order here.
- Dips Dips Provisions is offering a New Year’s Eve food package. Order by Wednesday at 4 p.m. for Thursday delivery.
- Durk’s Bar-B-Q is offering a prime rib dinner for pickup on New Year’s Eve, as well as its regular menu and some dine-in reservations. The takeout dinner feeds two for $100. Place your order here.
- Mill’s Tavern is celebrating New Year’s Eve with a selection of specials for the holiday from 5-8:30 p.m., available for dine-in or takeout.
- North is offering an eight-course takeout menu for $60 per person. Place your order here for pickup.
- Oberlin is offering New Year’s Eve Snack-Pack platters that are priced per person.
- Rooftop at the Providence G will have a four-course dinner and live entertainment, including music from Dave Alves and a piano performance by the Flying Ivories. The cost is $85 per person.
- Tilly’s Feasts has put together a Fondue Menu for New Year’s Eve, which is $80 per person. Place an order online here.