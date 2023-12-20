PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over the next two weeks, highways and airports will essentially be busier than ever.

AAA projects that more than 115 million Americans will travel over the holidays, which is a 2.2% increase over last year and the second-highest forecast since the agency began tracking that data in 2000.

Below are some resources and information to help with your trip.

Weather Forecast

Don’t get your hopes up for a white Christmas this year.

The current forecast calls for mostly sunny and dry conditions over the next few days, with temperatures on the cool side. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App for detailed weather information, no matter where you are.

On the Road

In parts of Rhode Island, road flooding is still an issue after Monday’s storm brought damaging winds and downpours, which caused rivers and streams to overflow. In fact, the water level in the Pawtuxet River topped 15 feet before cresting, marking its second-highest level on record.

AAA says the vast majority of holiday travelers (104 million) are expected to drive to their destination this year, with Saturday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 28, likely being the worst days for traffic.

Below are the best and worst times to drive, according to AAA:

Date Best Travel Time Worst Travel Time 12/23 Before 10 a.m. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. 12/24 Minimal Traffic Expected Minimal Traffic Expected 12/25 Minimal Traffic Expected Minimal Traffic Expected 12/26 Before 12 p.m. 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. 12/27 Before 12 p.m. 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. 12/28 Before 12 p.m. 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. 12/29 Before 12 p.m. 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. 12/30 Before 12 p.m. 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. 12/31 Minimal Traffic Expected Minimal Traffic Expected 1/1 Minimal Traffic Expected Minimal Traffic Expected

Gas prices are averaging $3.14 per gallon in Rhode Island and $3.26 per gallon in Massachusetts, the latest survey from AAA shows. Both of those are higher than the national average of $3.08 per gallon, which is lower than the national average at this time last year.

In the Air

Of the remaining travelers, AAA anticipates about 7.5 million will be flying. The agency said airline ticket prices are slightly lower than this time last year.

To help speed up the process at airport security checkpoints, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recommends bringing unwrapped gifts so they can be inspected.

Solid food items are allowed on flights, the TSA said, but spreadable foods and liquids are not.

Travelers are also advised to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their flight.

Other Modes of Travel

Approximately 4 million people will be hopping aboard trains, buses boats this holiday season, according to AAA.