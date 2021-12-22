Pinpoint Traffic on WPRI.com

Holiday Travel: Everything you need to know before hitting the road

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tens of millions of Americans are expected to travel over the next two weeks.

From the weather and traffic outlooks to the current COVID-19 rules and regulations, below are some resources and important information for those looking to hit the road this holiday season:

Detailed 7-Day Weather Forecast »

Pinpoint Traffic: Updates & Interactive Map »

Flight Tracker: Check the Status of Your Airline »

COVID-19: Current Travel Rules & Regulations »

COVID-19: Where to Get Tested, Vaccinated »

Download the 12 News & Pinpoint Weather Apps »

AAA anticipates that more than 109 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. They recommend that drivers avoid peak travel times if possible, and fliers give themselves plenty of time at the airport since there could be long lines.

Masks are required on all forms of public transportation and at indoor travel hubs like T.F. Green Airport in Warwick. While there aren’t many restrictions in place at this time in terms of domestic travel, people arriving from outside the country must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than one day prior.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation says PVD Care Kits containing masks and hand sanitizer are available at all service counters at T.F. Green. The airport also offers free testing at the first-floor baggage claim area from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The CDC recommends delaying travel until fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as staying informed of the situation at your destination. Those who are not vaccinated are urged to get tested before and after travel.

Holiday Rhode: Hope, humanity shine bright in this spirited trip around the state »

