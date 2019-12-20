Holiday Planner: Weather, travel and all the resources you need

(WPRI) — The holidays are a time to enjoy our friends and family. Here are some resources to help you have a safe and enjoyable time, whether you’re traveling or staying at home.

Holiday Weather

For those traveling back home or heading out to return some gifts, the conditions look good for Friday. The Pinpoint Weather Team says it’ll be cloudy, cool and dry for the most part, with the possibility of a brief sprinkle or light shower Friday afternoon.

While Saturday is looking sunnier, our meteorologists are tracking a storm system that’s expected to bring widespread rain to Southern New England Sunday night into Monday.

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Millions of people, whether by plane, train or automobile, travel for the holidays. Here are some resources to help you get home safely and on time.

Merry & Bright Lights

If you’re looking for a fun, free way to make your season merry and bright, bundle up and head to one (or all!) of these local light displays.

Home for the Holidays