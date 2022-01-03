Here’s how to dispose of your Christmas tree after the holidays

Discarded Christmas trees can still serve a number of useful purposes after the holidays. (Getty Images)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Now that Christmas has come and gone, you may be wondering what to do with your tree.

For families looking to properly dispose of real trees, many communities have programs to help do that. Visit the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation’s website to find out what your city or town is doing.

The RIRRC also offers a statewide drop-off at 65 Shun Pike in Johnston.

If neither option is possible, the RIRRC says to simply place the tree on the curb for regular garbage pickup.

No matter what, your tree should be stripped of any ornaments, garland and other decorations.

In Fall River, residents can place trees beside their trash carts during the weeks of Jan. 3 and Jan. 10. They can also be dropped off free of charge at the city’s DPW yard on Lewiston Street during regulars hours.

In New Bedford, Christmas trees will be picked up the week of Jan. 10. Residents should place them on the curb by 7 a.m. the weekday after their trash and recycling collection. (Those whose trash day is Friday will have their trees picked up on Monday, Jan. 10.)

Trees can also be dropped off at the following locations: