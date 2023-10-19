(WPRI) — It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year!

Even though we are still weeks from Thanksgiving, CBS has announced its 2023 holiday special schedule. Make sure you mark your calendars for Frosty, Rudolph, and more beloved holiday entertainment traditions.

Here’s when you can catch the special programming on WPRI 12:

Thursday, Nov. 23

The Thanksgiving Day Parade — 9 a.m.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to Sixth Avenue. This year’s special will take viewers on a tour of the most popular balloons and floats, feature musical performances, and conclude with the iconic Santa Claus riding on his sleigh.

Friday, Nov. 24

The Greatest @HomeVideos — 8 p.m.

Cedric the Entertainer and his team of video-seeking “Elves” have been hard at work uncovering a sweet assortment of videos featuring awesome holiday cheer, not-to-be-believed creativity, and a “sled” full of hilarious moments from all parts of the globe. Cedric’s made his list … he’s checked it twice … and all of these videos are pure holiday nice.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer — 9 p.m.

This favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughingstock of all of Christmasville.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Reindeer In Here — 8 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday season with the return of the one-hour animated special filled with joy and magic for the whole family, Reindeer in Here. Based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by acclaimed author Adam Reed and written for the screen by Greg Erb & Jason Oremland, Reindeer in Here is the heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole who has an unusual trait – one antler that is significantly smaller than the other – and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas. In doing so, they unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition like none other.

Robbie The Reindeer — 9 p.m.

In this animated special, Robbie must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa.

Monday, Dec. 4

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week — 8 p.m.

The #1 series in daytime returns to primetime with The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week featuring host Drew Carey in special holiday-themed episodes, including: Office Holiday Party.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas — 8 p.m.

Bryon Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas features music icons performing holiday music.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week — 9 p.m.

The #1 series in daytime returns to primetime with The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week featuring host Drew Carey in special holiday-themed episodes, including: College Students Home for the Holidays.

Thursday, Dec. 7

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week — 8 p.m.

The #1 series in daytime returns to primetime with The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week featuring host Drew Carey in special holiday-themed episodes, including: Blind Holidate.

Friday, Dec. 8

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week — 8 p.m.

The #1 series in daytime returns to primetime with The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week featuring host Drew Carey in special holiday-themed episodes, including: Holiday Heroes.

Friday, Dec. 15

National Christmas Tree Lighting — 8 p.m.

Light up the holidays with this beloved American tradition presented by the National Park Service and National Park Foundation. Tune in to celebrate the official tree lighting on the Ellipse in President’s Park in Washington, D.C., and experience an all-star lineup of musical performances with the whole family from the comfort of your home.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Frosty The Snowman — 9 p.m.

Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship.

Frosty Returns — 9:30 p.m.

Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship.

Monday, Dec. 18

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week — 8 p.m.

The #1 series in daytime returns to primetime with The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week featuring host Drew Carey in special holiday-themed episodes, including: Holidays with the Family.

Friday, Dec. 22

The 25th Annual A Home For The Holidays — 8 p.m.

The 25th anniversary of this entertainment special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances by some of today’s top artists (to be announced shortly), performing from The Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

Fit For Christmas — 9 p.m.

This is the holiday tale of Audrey (Amanda Kloots of The Talk), an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor teaching classes at her beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont. She begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman (Paul Greene), complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property. Kloots co-wrote the film story and serves as executive producer.

Sunday, Dec. 24

When Christmas Was Young — 9 p.m.

A headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago. Features original music by Sheryl Crow, who also executive produces.

Monday, Dec. 25

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All — 9 p.m.

A two-hour primetime concert special from the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, returns to CBS. Filmed in New York City at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, the concert special features the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Friday, Dec. 29

Must Love Christmas — 9 p.m.

A renowned romance novelist (Liza Lapira of The Equalizer) famous for her Christmas-themed books finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls. There, she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle with her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.

Saturday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash — 7:30 p.m.

Country music’s hottest superstars return to downtown Nashville to ring in the new year. The star-studded special will be packed with high-energy performances from Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Lainey Wilson and more.

