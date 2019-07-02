Help your dog stay safe and calm this Fourth of July

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Fireworks may be an exciting way to celebrate the Fourth of July but they can also make a scaredy-cat out of any dog.

According to the American Kennel Club, dogs are wired to be afraid of loud and sudden noises, making the Fourth of July a miserable experience for man’s best friend.

If your dog suffers from extreme anxiety due to fireworks, it’s important to ensure you have a pet-friendly environment set up to alleviate stress.

First and foremost, it’s important to know the signs of anxiety in dogs. The American Kennel Club says dogs may exhibit one or more of the following symptoms:

Aggression

Trembling or shaking

Urinating or defecating in the house

Drooling

Panting

Destructive behavior

Excessive barking

Pacing

Restlessness

If a dog is in panic mode, it may find a way to escape your home or yard in an effort to find a place to hide.

Here are some tips from the American Kennel Club to keep your pet cozy and calm:

Keep your dog at home in a familiar environment rather than taking them with you to a party.

Make sure your dogs are inside the house before the fireworks begin. Keep them in a room where they will feel comfortable and safe.

Close your blinds, windows and doors to block out the sights and sounds of fireworks. Additionally, you can block out the noise by playing music or turning the volume up on your TV.

If your dog is overly anxious, spend time with him/her to help them relax.

Be sure your dog has proper identification on him/her in case he/she escapes.

Ask your veterinarian about medication or other methods that can help soothe your pet throughout the holiday.

There are also a variety of products that may help your dog remain calm during the holiday:

Always speak with your veterinarian before giving your dog any calming medication. Common brands of medication used to treat noise aversion anxiety in dogs are Sileo, Alprazolam and Diazepam, according to PetMD.