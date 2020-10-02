The best Halloween displays of 2020 in RI, Mass.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s been an unusual year, but the folks who put on these Halloween displays are hoping some spooky fun is a welcome distraction for boos and ghouls of all ages.

From downright creepy to fun and festive, we’ve once again unearthed the best local haunts, light shows and tableaus in Rhode Island and Southeastern Mass.

Beware: some displays are weather dependent!

Know of a display that you think should be on this list? Email us!

REPORT IT!: If you visit any of these or other local Halloween displays, share your photos of the spooktacular fun with us (here or send to reportit@wpri.com) so we can show them on air and in a gallery here!

WEST BAY

Rayhall Family Display, 47 Cavalcade Blvd., Warwick, RI

Rayhall Family Display (Submitted photo)

The Rayhall Family is all about high-tech haunting this year. “We have decided to switch things up a bit and bring amazing, 3D video projection technology to our house,” Daniel Rayhall told 12 News. “While we won’t give away secrets, all we can say is you will be blown away!” Rayhall said the display is different this year due to COVID and will not be a walk-through as in previous years. Instead, people can watch a 20-minute, kid-friendly show from their cars by tuning to 87.5 FM on their radios. The spooky spectacle features “Beetlejuice,” “Ghost Busters,” and “Hocus Pocus.” The show starts Oct. 2 and runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Haunted Skeleton Cowboy Halloween, 31 Doris Ave, Warwick, RI

Haunted Skeleton Cowboy Halloween (Submitted photo)

Grab your zombie horse and saddle up to Doris Ave in Warwick for a rodeo like no other. It’s a haunted skeleton cowboy kind of Halloween, and Sean Connell hopes his display brings smiles and a scream (or two). Connell has been decorating for seven years, and he’s had some impressive displays, like the year where he constructed a 28-foot pirate ship with shooting cannons. His son comes up with most of the frightfully fun ideas and Connell makes most of the props. “It’s to the point when neighbors come around in August to ask, ‘What’s it going to be this year?’” Connell said. The display is lit nightly from 6 to 10 p.m.

Roswell UFO Crash, 59 Fry Pond Road, West Greenwich, RI

Last year’s ‘Aquarian Exposition’ (Submitted Photo)

For seven years, the front yard at 59 Fry Pond Road in West Greenwich has been getting a spooky makeover. From “cannibal hillbillies” to a haunted hotel and last year’s Woodstock-themed display, this yard haunt has a dark sense of humor! This year folks can explore a Roswell UFO crash! Liz Cavallaro, the woman behind the display, said Halloween is her favorite holiday, and she starts decorating in April. “I love being able to create an entirely new scene every year,” she told Eyewitness News. “For me, it’s threatre, art, hobby and year-round holiday all in one!” The display is visible during the day but lights up nightly starting Oct. 23 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Fazio’s Halloween House, 3 Bramble Lane, West Warwick, RI

The Fazio’s Halloween House (Submitted photo)

The Fazio Family has been decorating their home for Halloween for the past 16 years. “We have so much fun,” Joe Fazio told 12 News. “What’s best is that the neighborhood looks forward to what we will be putting out every year.” Decorating is a family affair for the Fazios, and their West Warwick display includes many handmade props including a graveyard, funhouse and more. Each year they have regulars that stop by, and typically have hundreds of visitors on Halloween. “We have a blast and look forward to each year and start prepping months in advance to see what new props we can add, or what we can change up to keep people guessing what will happen,” Fazio said. The display is visible all day, but is lit up nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. starting the first week of October. This year the Fazio’s have created a one-way path to help with COVID safety. Beware – on All Hallows Eve the Fazios add music and set out to scare brave trick-or-treaters! “Our whole family will be dressed and ready scare on Halloween!” Fazio said.

Haunt on Holmes, 74 Holmes Road, Warwick, RI

Haunt on Holmes (Submitted photo)

A coven of green witches around a bubbling cauldron. A creaky casket. Wailing ghosts. This display is a classic Halloween haunt that’s sure to send a shiver up your spine. The folks behind this haunted yard have been decorating their Warwick house for three years. Mortal visitors of all ages are sure to enjoy this glowing spectacle of orange, purple and green. The displays lit every night from 6 to 10 p.m.

Lachapelle Halloween Display, 110 Lenox Avenue, West Warwick, RI

(Submitted photo)

This West Warwick haunt has something for everyone: a kid-friendly haunted house and pumpkin patch, and (much closer to the woods) a chilling cemetery. “The display features many moving homemade props, and on Halloween, all the special effects are running at full blast,” explained creator Andrew Lachapelle. Weather permitting, the display is lit every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Columbus Day weekend. “Being located in a cul-de-sac, will allow viewers to enjoy while maintaining social distancing,” Lachapelle said. “Halloween night may bring changes to how candy is distributed but the display will be in full motion regardless!”

The Hall Asylum, 176 Lewiston Street, Warwick, RI

Hall Asylum (Submitted photo)

This is only Danny Hall’s second year decorating, but he haunts like a pro. This Halloween he’s got a completely new theme paying homage to the beloved Rocky Point. His “Carnevil” features 15 animatronic clowns, a concession stand, ticket booth and roller coaster. The display being on Saturday, Oct. 3 and runs nightly from 7 to 10 p.m. Check out their Facebook page.

Fred and Anthony’s Halloween Display 2020, 11 Lakecrest Circle, Warwick, RI

Terror Tunnel (Submitted photo)

The display 11 Lakecrest Circle gives new meaning to the term “dead end.” This walk-through yard haunt is put on by father and son duo Fred and Anthony, and is on a traffic-friendly cul-de-sac. This year visitors have three choices: a path filled with spooky clowns and zombies; another route with a butcher shop and scarecrows, or a third path with werewolves. All three paths are sure to make your skin crawl! Fred said they’re asking folks to abide by social distancing guidelines and have constructed the paths so that there is one entrance and one exit. Last year, the family raised $1,000 for the Warwick Animal Shelter and will be accepting donations for the organization again. The display begins October 10 and runs Thursdays-Sundays, 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Bates Haunted Yard Display, 258 Pettaconsett Ave., Warwick, RI

David Bates’ Halloween ’78 (Submitted photo)

You might remember David Bates’ haunted farm from years past, but this year he’s throwing it back to Halloween ’78, paying homage to Michael Myers house. “We have decided to go with a classic movie and arguably the best Halloween/Horror movie of all time,” Bates told 12 News. “Not to mention it’s one of my favorites.” This is Bates’ fifth year decorating and because of COVID, he’s switching things up. Instead of a walk-through, this year the display will be visible from the road only – visitors can use their discretion on whether or not to exit their cars. The display begins Oct. 9 and runs Sundays and Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Check out their Facebook page here.

Twisted Seed, 61 Easton Ave., Warwick, RI

Twisted Seed (Submitted photo)

If you’re a Halloween fanatic who has spent any time in Warwick, you probably already know about Bob Caroll and Scott Knoll’s display, “The Twisted Seed.” Although this year’s is smaller than in the past, it’s still an impressive haunt chock full of zombies, scarecrows and ghouls. Carroll has been decorating since 1999 and Knoll joined in about three years ago. The display is visible during the day but is best viewed after nightfall until 9 p.m.

Lewis Halloween Light Show, 12 Shenandoah Rd., Warwick, RI

You can tell when the holidays have arrived by the glow coming from the Lewis family’s Warwick home. The Lewises have been doing a Halloween light show for more than 20 years, and they added music back in 2010. Visitors can watch the lights dance to Halloween songs by tuning their car radios to 106.9 FM. The display includes tombstones, pumpkins, flashing lights and even a lightning storm. Watch the show nightly starting Friday, Oct. 12 through Halloween! The show runs Sundays through Thursdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m, weather permitting. Visit their website here.

North Street Haunting Grounds, 8 North St., Warwick, RI

North Street Haunting Grounds (Submitted photo)

Pete Souza has been transforming his Warwick home into a haunting ground since 2010, using mostly homemade props. This year, his otherworldly display features a haunted graveyard with a spooky grave digger, skeletons, an animated casket, a haunted castle, flying ghosts, a witch on the roof and thunder and lighting. Each night the haunting grounds come alive at dusk. The display runs from dusk until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Check out a video of the display from 2015 here.

Daniels’ Halloween House of Warwick, 69 Darrow Drive, Warwick, RI

(Submitted photo)

Plenty of fear and lots of haunted cheer! That’s what the Daniels family boasts at their Warwick home. The theme for this year’s haunt is “Haunted Tiki,” but Mike Daniels’ previous creations like creepy clowns, a “meat room,” zombie area, aliens and graveyard are sure to make a comeback. You can visit Thursday through Sunday from dusk until 10 p.m. starting the first weekend of October. There’s also a donation box for Spirit Foundation to benefit children in the hospital. Visitors can get out or stay in their cars and tune their radios to 89.9 FM to hear the macabre melodies. Visit their Facebook page here.

The Yard of the Undead, 25 Maplehurst Ave, Warwick, RI

The Yard of the Undead (Submitted photo)

The Canfield family has been decorating their home for about seven years, and each year the display gets bigger and bigger. The display offers a classic Halloween experience with gravestones and spooky silhouettes that have been handcrafted out of wood. The haunt is lit nightly at sundown, and the Canfields say it’s perfect for little boos and ghouls to visit!

Wolfenden Haunted Horrors, 101 Cushing Rd, Warwick, RI

Wolfenden Haunted Horrors (Submitted photo)

The Wolfenden family’s haunt is sure to delight (and fright!) every Halloween fanatic. Although portions of the display will be visible earlier in October, the animatronics have a limited run on Oct. 23-24 and 30-31. The display includes giant spiders, creepy clowns, menacing scarecrows and some of the scariest characters from your favorite Halloween movies! This year they’ve added a new animated haunted hearse! Visit their Facebook page here.

Nightmare Dominion presents: Killer Carnival Yard Display, 11 Coit Ave, West Warwick, RI

Nightmare Dominion (Submitted photo)

Head over to Coit Avenue in West Warwick and you’ll find Nightmare Dominion, the evil creation of Matt and Nichole Molloy. The Molloys started decorating in 2012 with the annual goal of bringing people’s fears to life. This year, if clowns give you the creeps, you might want to stay far, far away. This Halloween the Malloys have brought to life their “Killer Carnival.” Matt Molloy says he’s loved Halloween since he was a kid. “Finding that one house that went ‘all out’ (back then that meant a spooky cassette tape, one skeleton and a strobe light!) was the most exciting thing,” Molloy told 12 News in an email. “I strive to recreate that excitement for the kids that visit our display and hope that in some way, we make Halloween special and memorable for them.” The display is lit up every night, weather permitting, but the best nights to go are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays when the animatronics are on. On Halloween night, the Malloys will be offering contactless candy pickup in both drive-thru and walk-up options. Visit their Facebook page here.

Higham House, 102 Randall Street, Cranston, RI

Higham House (Submitted photo)

The Highams have been turning their Randall Street home into a haunted house for the past six years. Randy Higham and his nephew Michael set it up every year, and start decorating right after Randy’s daughter’s birthday on September 14th. Though it takes just a few days to complete, the Higham’s display is delightfully spooky, and features classic Halloween staples like skeletons, ghosts, witches and pumpkins. “There are never enough decorations for the Higham house!” Randy said. The display is visible during the day and lit nightly, weather permitting.

SOUTH COUNTY

The Last House on Locust, 8 Locust Ct. Narragansett, RI

The Last House on Locust (Submitted photo)

The Last House on Locust has arrived in Narragansett from its previous location in West Warwick! The folks behind this display turn their front yard cemetery scene with more than 20 animatronics, numerous tombstones and an all new haunted orchard around back. Guests can walk the yard at their own risk with lighted lanterns that we provide or drive up to view in their vehicle. “We will be coming up with clever ways to provide our annual treats of hot apple cider and donuts safely, and of course our copious amounts of candy on Halloween!” Donna Humphries told 12 News. The Humphries ask that people arrive by foot or park on the nearby side street, and be respectful of the neighbors with traffic and privacy. “We will be following RI social distancing guidelines, only allowing limited folks to walk through at a time,” Humphries explained. “Masks will be worn by homeowners attending the yard and all activity will be outside. A nice opportunity to enjoy some family time and great photo opps.” The Humphries will be accepting donations of pet supplies for FOHARI, Friends of Homeless Animals Rhode Island. The haunt has a limited run: October 23, 24, 30 and 31 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Terror on Ten Rod Road, 106 Ten Rod Road, Exeter, RI

Submitted photos

If you’re a fan of inflatable, this one’s for you! Anthony Gemma has more than 35 inflatables lining his long driveway, and encourages witches and warlocks of all ages to come take a look! Don’t be a scaredy cat: Gemma says people should roll on down his driveway (which is wide enough for two-way traffic) to take in the scene. “Basically you have 700 feet of display driving in, and 700 feet of display driving out,” he said. They even plan to have a “drive thru” for candy on Halloween! The display is lit from sunset until 11 p.m. nightly, barring severe weather.

EAST BAY

Giroux Family Halloween Display, 69 Outlook Ave., East Providence, RI

Giroux Family Halloween Display (Submitted photo)

The Giroux family’s East Providence home glows purple, green and orange all October long, and they’ve become widely known for their dazzling holiday displays. Their festive Halloween light show includes large inflatables, “dancing” jack-o’-lanterns and twinkle lights that blink in time to spooky music. This kid-friendly display runs each night from dusk until 9:30 p.m. Visit their Facebook page here.

The MacDonalds’ Halloween Display, 54 Ellery Road, Newport, RI

The MacDonalds’ Halloween Display (Submitted photo)

The MacDonalds’ holiday displays have been a Newport tradition for decades, and fans come from far and wide to see them! Drive by this Ellery Street home in December, and you’ll find it bedecked with Christmas cheer. But come Oct. 3, the MacDonalds’ front lawn crawls with ghosts and ghouls. Although the display can be viewed all day, it comes to life with lights after dusk. This year there will be a “Nightmare Before Christmas” scene, and the family always has a traditional pumpkin patch and graveyard featuring skeletons and ghosts. The family says there will also be new signs encouraging social distancing.

Stawicki Spooktacular, 111 Allerton Ave., East Providence, RI

Stawicki Spooktacular (Submitted photo)

The Stawicki family loves Halloween, especially when they get to see young ghouls and goblins react their to their display. The family has been putting up their graveyard haunt for 15 years and adds to it annually. “We spend many hours making most of our decorations to try to make them look as realistic as possible,” Wendy Stawicki told 12 News. The display is family-friendly and fun for all ages. It includes a cemetery scene which is visible day or night, seven days a week. The lights come on each night from 6:30 to 10 p.m. starting Oct. 3. “With today’s uncertainties we want the children to still be able to enjoy the fun of Halloween!” Wendy said.

NORTHWEST

The Lynch Family Display, 17 Gainer Ave., North Providence, RI

Lynch Family Display (Submitted photo)

The Lynch Family clearly takes Halloween very seriously. Glowing orange, purple and green, their classic Halloween haunt includes a graveyard, dragons, clown houses and other props. Aaron Lynch has been transforming his North Providence home into a spooky spectacle for the past four years. “I decorate because it’s my favorite holiday and I like to create my own decorations,” Lynch told 12 News. The haunt is visible nightly from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

The Spook on Stella, 9 Stella Drive, North Providence, RI

(Submitted photo)

For the folks at this Stella Drive haunt, it’s all about family fun and putting smiles on kids’ faces. “We don’t have many kids in the neighborhood but on Halloween they all come down my street and it’s pure excitement!” Melanie Rosario told 12 News. This fun and festive display features multiple oversize inflatables like Jack Skeillington and Oogie Boogie from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and a towering terrifying clown. The display is lit nightly from 6:30 to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Nightmare at the St. Pierre’s, 1333 Douglas Ave., North Providence, RI

Nightmare at the St. Pierre’s (Submitted photo)

Dixie St.Pierre has been turning her home into a haunted hideaway for more than 10 years. “My husband Brandon and I love horror, got married on Friday the 13th, and throw a huge Halloween party every year!” Dixie told 12 News. “This year since COVID ruined our annual bash, I figured even if we don’t get many trick-or-treaters, it still lifts my spirits to deck the house out.” The spooky display includes witches, vampires, skeletons and ghosts. It’s lit up every night through November 1.

Spooky Cemetery, 114 Greenville Road North Smithfield, RI

(Submitted photo)

The folks behind this haunt have been decorating for five years. Their inspiration? Festive flicks like “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.” This family-friendly display even features some of the characters from the popular Disney movies (although the Sanderson Sisters are six feet under)! Be sure to admire their handmade, 11-foot-tall Jack Skellington! The display is lit nightly from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Deadly Fantasies, Silent Nightmares, 10 Canonchet Trail, Johnston, RI

Deadly Fantasies, Silent Nightmares (Submitted photo)

This one is not for the faint of heart. On Halloween night only, Deadly Fantasies comes to life on Canonchet Trail in Johnston. The haunted house is free, but its creator, Michael DeCesare, guarantees it’s as good as any haunted attraction you’d pay mortal money for. DeCesare has been hosting this haunt for the past 18 years and it’s a popular spot on All Hallows Eve. It all started as a dare between neighbors in 2002 over who could make the scariest haunted house, and it has now grown to a 1,000 square foot haunted experience. This Halloween will be different due to COVID, and he’ll be asking people to wear cloth face coverings and keep socially distant while waiting in line. He’s also installed Plexiglas in certain places. The attraction is open only on Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Visit their website here.

Kyle’s Halloween Haunt, 20 Berclay Street, Johnston, RI

(Submitted photo)

The mastermind behind this haunted house is but a mere 15 years old. This is Kyle Iannuccillo’s third year decorating and each year he saves up to buy new things to add. “I love skeletons, so I have gotten a skeleton horse as well as five more skeletons,” Kyle said. The display also includes multiple tableaus like a cemetery, a clown scene and a spider. “I love the holidays and the way I express that is by ‘decking the halls’ and decorating every single spot in the house as well as outside,” he said. The display is light nightly at dusk.

Lavergne Family Display, 85 Crystal View Drive, Pascoag, RI

Lavergne Family Halloween (Submitted photo)

Singing ghosts, scary creatures and a story telling jack-o’-lantern are the stars of this Halloween display in Burrillville. This is the second year the Lavergne family has done a 3D projection show on the exterior of their home. They also do a show at Christmas! The family promises their show is ghoulishly good, and is sure to be enjoyed by little pumpkins and old souls alike. Visitors can listen to the music on their car radios by tuning to 101.9 FM. The show runs multiple times every night from 7 to 9:30 p.m. until Halloween.

The First House on Second Road, 8 Second Rd., Chepachet, RI

The First House on Second Road (Submitted photo)

Christopher Carlow doesn’t mess around when it comes to Halloween. It’s his ninth year decorating his Chepachet home and most of the display is handcrafted. The display at First House on Second Road is filled with creepy sculptures, including Pennywise from Stephen King’s “IT,” zombies, demons, a scarecrow, a pumpkin man, a grim reaper and Frankenstein. “It is a little creepy [and] scary, but most kids love it,” Carlow said. “Minimal gore, and no one jumping out screaming or anything!” The haunt runs Oct. 23-31 from sunset until 10. Visit their Facebook page here.

Saran Haunted House, 1246 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI

(Submitted photo)

Roll your hearse down to the Saran’s haunted house and you’ll be greeted by a 12 foot skeleton! This display is kid-friendly, with spiders on their barn, a pumpkin patch, and handmade characters from “Peanuts” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The display is lit nightly from dusk until about midnight, weather permitting.

BLACKSTONE VALLEY

Halloween Hauntings, 21 Earl Street, Lincoln, RI

(Submitted photo)

The folks behind this display have been decorating their home for the past two decades. They’re old pros at haunting, and make sure their display includes all of the classics we’d expect during spooky season: mischievious skeletons, witches around a bubbling cauldron and an assortment of ghosts and ghouls. The display begins the weekend of Oct. 10 is lit nightly at dusk.

Labbe’s Lights, 296 Angell Road, Lincoln, RI

Labbe’s Lights (Submitted photo)

Mark and Christine Labbe have been decorating their home for Christmas for 20 years, but this is their first year doing a Halloween display. “We feel that after this crazy uncertain year, it is more important than ever to have a Halloween display for our neighborhood children to enjoy,” Mark told 12 News in an email. The haunt includes inflatables, animatronics, lighting, a casket and two real, full-size decorated trucks. “One of the trucks will be driving around with its lights and decorations and will be switching to Christmas decorations once we pass Halloween, so be on the lookout for it,” Mark said. The Labbe’s display is lit nightly from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Manson Mansion, 149 Rowe Ave., Pawtucket, RI

Manson Mansion (Submitted photo)

Halloween is Leslie and Rick’s absolute favorite holiday. “We look forward to getting the yard ready our neighbors got excited to see us setting up, kids riding their bikes around asking their parents to take them by our house,” Leslie told WPRI 12. “This year we are super excited because we have completely changed the dynamic of the yard, especially considering the pandemic that we have been dealing with.” This year the display includes different scenes with new props and animatronics, music, projection screens, more fog machines and more. “God knows we need something to look forward to and we hope that that’s what we are doing,” Leslie said. “Not just for Halloween but for the entire month of October.” The display is lit weeknights from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and on Saturdays until 9 p.m., weather permitting.

MASSACHUSETTS

Hills Halloween Display, 63 Patton Ave., Somerset, MA

Hills Halloween Display (Submitted photo)

The Hills are known for decking their halls at Christmastime, but they also pull out all the stops for Halloween. “We do it because I was raised with decorating for every holiday, inside and out!” explained Nicole Hill. “Halloween is a huge holiday for my parents, they go all out so I definitely get it from them.” Their Somerset yard glows purple and orange nightly beginning at 6 p.m., and features a graveyard full of the undead and a table of monsters. The Hills’ Christmas display helps support local charities, and their Halloween display is community-minded, too. “This year was even more important for us to decorate because the world is in a fragile state right now with this pandemic,” Hill said. “With our light display, people can drive by and not leave their cars so they can celebrate the holiday safely. We just want to bring a little ‘spook’ to people’s lives and give them something to look forward to.”

Halloween Spectacular on Cotton Candy Lane, Dartmouth, MA

(Submitted photo)

Jordan Paiva is going all out for Halloween this year, hosting a “Halloween spectacular” with music and dancing at his decked out home. It’s his first year doing it, and already the response has been overwhelming with folks flocking to do the monster mash on Cotton Candy Lane. Paiva said, “The entire house is covered in Halloween decorations from top to bottom. From Frankenstein to ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ [and] Disney characters including the Sanderson Sisters.” The display runs on select dates: Oct. 11, 13, 16, 20, 24, 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit his Facebook page.

Halloween Town, 93 Westside Ave., North Attleboro, MA

(Submitted photo)

The folks at this North Attleboro haunt have been decorating for the past three years, and each year it gets bigger and better. “We decorate because we love Halloween and we enjoy spreading joy to others who love Halloween just as much as us,” Jessica Sweeney told 12 News. This year their display features characters from the film “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” like a 10-foot-tall Oogie Boogie and a cemetery with the Pumpkin King himself. The display is visible all day, but is best viewed after dark.

House of the Undead, 188 Clarkson Street, Fall River, MA

(Submitted photo)

As a sign on the front lawn warns visitors, this house truly is “dead inside.” For the past five years, Joyce Botelho has been turning her Fall River house into a haunted abode. The decorations are visible during the day, but the true horror begins at sundown. The lights, animatronics and spooky sound effects stay on for about four hours each night. On Halloween, beware! “My brother dresses up and walks around to help me scare trick-or-treaters in zombie costumes,” Botelho told 12 News. “I have fog that night with more strobe lights as well.” She added, “It’s my favorite holiday so I go all out if I can. Plus, I love seeing the reactions from the kids. Some are too scared to come get candy, some think it’s the coolest house! Either way, I love it!”

Revenge of the King, 393 King Phillip St., Raynham, Mass.

(Submitted photo)

Zombies, spiders, clowns, scarecrows and pumpkins abound in this Raynham, Mass. display. It can be scary for very young children, but otherwise creator James Smith says it can be family friendly. “On Halloween I have a few people dressed up and hiding to get a few scares before giving out candy,” Smith told 12 News. He’s been decorating at this location for more than seven years. “I decorate for all the kids, adults whoever enjoys it is welcome keeps getting bigger and better every year,” he said. The display is visible all day and is lit from dusk until about 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Skeleton Scenes, 22 Pinehurst Street, Dartmouth, MA

Skeleton Scenes (Submittedphoto)

Skeletons doing yoga? How about walking the dog? This delightful display has a spooky sense of humor. For the past six years, the family behind this Dartmouth display has been adding another “scene” to their boneyard — this year, it’s an “under the sea” tableau! The family-friendly display is sure to delight even the smallest ghosts! “Halloween is my favorite holiday,” said Michelle Almeida. “My wedding shower was near Halloween and it was a costume party!” The display is visible all day and is lit at night. It runs from Sept. 28 through Oct. 31.

