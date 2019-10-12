The best Halloween displays of 2019 in R.I., Mass.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – When the sun sets in Southern New England, these spooktacular displays come alive.

From downright creepy to fun and festive, we’ve unearthed the best local Halloween displays to delight and fright boos and ghouls of all ages.

(Some displays are weather dependent)

REPORT IT!: If you visit any of these or other local Halloween displays, share your photos of the spooktacular fun with us (here or send to reportit@wpri.com) so we can show them on air and in a gallery here!

MASSACHUSETTS

House of the Undead, 188 Clarkson Street, Fall River, MA

As a sign on the front lawn warns visitors, this house truly is “dead inside.” For the past four years, Joyce Botelho has been turning her Fall River house into a haunted abode. The decorations are visible during the day, but the true horror begins at sundown. The lights, animatronics and spooky sound effects stay on for about four hours each night. On Halloween, beware! “My brother dresses up and walks around to help me scare trick-or-treaters in zombie costumes,” Botelho told Eyewitness News. “I have fog that night with more strobe lights as well.” She added, “It’s my favorite holiday so I go all out if I can. Plus, I love seeing the reactions from the kids. Some are too scared to come get candy, some think it’s the coolest house! Either way, I love it!”

Revenge of the King, 393 King Phillip St., Raynham, Mass.

Zombies, spiders, clowns, scarecrows and pumpkins abound in this Raynham, Mass. display. It can be scary for very young children, but otherwise creator James Smith says it can be family friendly. “On Halloween I have a few people dressed up and hiding to get a few scares before giving out candy,” Smith told Eyewitness News. He’s been decorating at this location for more than six years. “I decorate for all the kids, adults whoever enjoys it is welcome keeps getting bigger and better every year,” he said. The display is visible all day and is lit from dusk until about 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Skeleton Scenes, 22 Pinehurst Street, Dartmouth, MA

Skeletons doing yoga? How about walking the dog? This delightful display has a spooky sense of humor. For the past five years, the family behind this Dartmouth display has been adding another “scene” to their boneyard. The family-friendly display is sure to delight even the smallest ghosts! “Halloween is my favorite holiday,” said Michelle Almeida. “My wedding shower was near Halloween and it was a costume party!” The display is visible all day and spotlit at night.

BLACKSTONE VALLEY

The Dailey/Manson House, 149 Rowe Ave., Pawtucket, RI

Leslie Dailey says she loves what Halloween gives people: “adrenaline and excitement.” Dailey and her husband have been decorating their Pawtucket home for the past five years. This year’s display includes multiple chilling scenes featuring animatronic zombies, werewolves and demons. Candles, skeletons and tombstones complete the eerie scene. The haunt is visible during the day, but it’s best viewed after dark. That’s when the candles are lit, the animatronics come to life and the fog rolls in. “It’s super fun,” Dailey said. “We also have a photo prop of a coffin that we allow everybody to take pictures in.” On Halloween night they serve hot chocolate, apple cider and popcorn to trick-or-treaters.

Balch Street Theatre, 142 Balch Street, Pawtucket, RI

A true Halloween haunt, this display is only completely lit on All Hallows Eve. Still, some parts will be completed sooner for visitors who want to drive by and get a fright. The family behind the display says they’ve always loved Halloween and have been decorating for years. The theme changes annually, and this year’s display might be somewhat scary for little ones, so it’s sure to send a shiver up your spine! This year they’re collecting donation for Bikers Against Child Abuse. Check out their Facebook page here.

EAST BAY

Janna Espada’s Yard Haunt, 40 Oak Avenue, Riverside, RI

Every year come mid-October, Janna Espada transforms her front yard into a truly haunting walk-through experience. Each year has a different theme, and this year it’s “pirates.” Visitors are greeted by a giant, handmade kraken on the roof, but if that doesn’t shiver your timbers, brave sailors can plunder their way through caves, swamps and a wobbly bridge. Along the way they’ll encounter Espada’s numerous handmade props including skeletons, giant spiderwebs and detailed scenery. The haunt is visible all day, but it’s best to go at night when the lights are on and visitors can walk through. Espada accepts canned good donations for the food bank.

Giroux Family Halloween Display, 69 Outlook Ave., East Providence, RI

The Giroux family’s East Providence home glows purple, green and orange all October long. The display features large inflatables, “dancing” jack-o’-lanterns and lights that blink in time to Halloween music. This kid-friendly display runs each night from dusk until 9:30 p.m., but it’s on All Hallows’ Eve that the true magic happens. The Giroux family, along with their neighbors, throw a huge block party for trick-or-treaters of all ages — they even hire a DJ! Visit their Facebook page here.

The MacDonalds’ Halloween Display, 54 Ellery Road, Newport, RI

The MacDonalds’ holiday displays have been a Newport tradition for decades, and fans come from far and wide to see them! Drive by this Ellery Street home in December, and you’ll find it bedecked with Christmas cheer. But in October, the MacDonalds’ front lawn crawls with ghosts and ghouls. Although the display can be viewed all day, it comes to life with lights after dusk. Each year there’s a new theme, but the family always has a traditional pumpkin patch and graveyard featuring skeletons and ghosts.

RELATED: In Memory of Mr. Mac: Iconic Newport Halloween Display to Continue »

Stawicki Spooktacular, 111 Allerton Ave., East Providence, RI

The Stawicki family loves Halloween, especially when they get to see young ghouls and goblins react their to their display. The family has been putting up their graveyard haunt for 14 years and adds to it annually. “We spend many hours making most of our decorations to try to make them look as realistic as possible,” Wendy Stawicki told Eyewitness News. The display is family-friendly and fun for all ages. It includes a cemetery scene which is visible day or night, seven days a week. The lights come on each night from 6:30 to 10 p.m. “On Halloween night there will be music and fog, and of course a scary candy greeter to make it that more interesting!” Wendy said.

NORTHWEST

Deadly Fantasies, Silent Nightmares, 10 Canonchet Trail, Johnston, RI

This one is not for the faint of heart. On Halloween night only, Deadly Fantasies comes to life on Canonchet Trail in Johnston. The haunted house is free, but its creator, Michael DeCesare, guarantees it’s as good as any haunted attraction you’d pay mortal money for. DeCesare has been hosting this haunt for the past 17 years and now averages about 400 visitors each Halloween night. It all started as a dare between neighbors in 2002 over who could make the scariest haunted house, and it has now grown to a 1,000 square foot haunted experience. The attraction is open only on Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Visit their website here.

The St. Pierre’s House of Fears, 1333 Douglas Ave., North Providence, RI

Dixie St. Pierre has been decorating her Pawtucket house for years. How much does she love all things spooky? She and her husband tied the knot on Friday the 13th! “We go all out on Halloween decorations every year,” she told Eyewitness News. “We throw an annual costume party and our guests look forward to seeing our yard.” The St. Pierre’s haunt is lit up every night around 7 p.m. “We’re excited for trick-or-treaters to check it out!” St. Pierre said. Watch a video of their display here.

Costa Family Haunted Yard, 52 North Olney St., Johnston, RI

This Johnston display is coming to an end this year after more than a decade. This year is dedicated to the memory of Michael and Lynne, who started the spooky tradition back in 1997. The display this year is set to be the biggest one yet. The haunt features inflatable characters, animatronics, fog, lights and spooky sounds. But on Halloween the display truly comes alive — quite literally — with the addition of actors to scare brave souls who dare to visit! Those courageous enough to ring the bell will be rewarded handsomely with plenty of sweets.

The Magical Land of Oz, 14 Red Wing Trail, Smithfield, RI

Head to 14 Red Wing Trail and you’ll find yourself saying, “Toto, we’re not in Smithfield anymore!” Every year since 1997, Dave Keene has been transforming his front yard into “Oz,” complete with characters from the beloved L. Frank Baum story. Keene makes all of the elements by hand with help from his friend Mark Smith. The display runs nightly from dusk until 9 p.m. and is perfect for munchkins! On Halloween, Keene adds music and a fog machine.

The First House on Second Road, 8 Second Rd., Chepachet, RI

Christopher Carlow doesn’t mess around when it comes to Halloween. It’s his seventh year decorating his Chepachet home and most of the display is handcrafted. The display at First House on Second Road is filled with creepy sculptures, including Pennywise from Stephen King’s “IT,” zombies, demons, a scarecrow, a pumpkin man, a grim reaper and Frankenstein. “It is a little creepy [and] scary, but most kids love it,” Carlow said. “Minimal gore, and no one jumping out screaming or anything!” The haunt runs October 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, and Oct. 25 through Nov 1 from dusk until 10 p.m., weather permitting. On Halloween night, Carlow hosts a special haunted walk-through. Visit their Facebook page here.

Jimmis Family Halloween Display, 1922 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI

Husband-and-wife team Jack and Laurie Jimmis love Halloween, and that’s no secret. They’ve been decorating their Chepachet home for the past 14 years, and it’s affectionately become known as “the crazy house on Route 44.” The Jimmis display is up the entire month of October and runs daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saran Haunted House, 1246 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI

Roll your hearse down from the Jimmis display to the Sarans’ haunted house. This display is kid-friendly, with spiders on their barn, a pumpkin patch, handmade Peanuts characters and a cemetery. This year the display also features a bubbling cauldron for a trio of witches! The display is lit nightly from dusk for 6 to 8 hours, weather permitting.

WEST BAY

The Fazio’s Halloween House, 3 Bramble Lane, West Warwick, RI

The Fazio Family has been decorating their home for Halloween for the past 15 years. “We have so much fun,” Joe Fazio told Eyewitness News. “What’s best is that the neighborhood looks forward to what we will be putting out every year.” Decorating is a family affair for the Fazios, and their West Warwick display includes many handmade props including a graveyard, funhouse and more. Each year they have regulars that stop by, and they anticipate hundreds of visitors on Halloween. “We have a blast and look forward to each year and start prepping months in advance to see what new props we can add, or what we can change up to keep people guessing what will happen,” Fazio said. The display is visible all day, but is lit up nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. Beware – on Halloween the Fazios add music and folks to scare brave trick-or-treaters! “We make it a scary night with lots of screams and laughter,” Fazio said.

Lachapelle Halloween Display, 110 Lenox Avenue, West Warwick, RI

This West Warwick haunt has something for everyone: a kid-friendly haunted house and pumpkin patch, and (much closer to the woods) a chilling family cemetery. “The display features many moving homemade props, and on Halloween, all the special effects are running at full blast,” explained creator Andrew Lachapelle. The display is lit every Friday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m., and every night of Halloween week, weather permitting. “Note that the display always comes down faster than it goes up, so please come before or on Halloween!” Lachapelle said.

The Hall Asylum, 176 Lewiston Street, Warwick, RI

This is Danny Hall’s first year decorating, but he certainly didn’t hold back. “I started building back in July with my wife, Bethany, and my two-year-old daughter, Cora,” Hall said.”Eighty percent of the props are all handmade. Initially I wasn’t going to go as big as it is, but seeing my daughter love the decorations kept me from slowing down.” Hall said he plans to add a new “creepy character” each Friday. The display includes lots of lights, a flying ghost, a zombie pit, ferris wheel and more. Hall said it is family-friendly and runs nightly from 7 to 10 p.m. Check out their Facebook page.

Terror Tunnel, 11 Lakecrest Circle, Warwick, RI

The display 11 Lakecrest Circle gives new meaning to the term “dead end.” This walk-through yard haunt on a traffic-friendly cul-de-sac is sure to make your skin crawl. This year’s “terror tunnel” of spooky clowns and other ghastly ghouls leads you to a path with hungry-looking zombies, scarecrows and werewolves. The haunt is open starting Oct. 5, and runs Thursdays and Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 11 p.m. The family accepts donations to the Warwick Animal Shelter and raised more than $500 for them last year!

Porreca Family Pumpkin Display, 787 Pontiac Ave., Cranston, RI

The Porreca Pumpkin Spectacular has been an annual tradition for the past ten years, and this upcoming Halloween is no exception. On All Hallows’ Eve the Porreca family unveils their glowing creations from dusk until 9 p.m. The display is family-friendly and this year the Porrecas hope to have 90 hand-carved pumpkins and some other spooky surprises. After 9 p.m., the Porreca’s give away their jack-o’-lanterns! Another sweet treat: the first 300 trick-or-treaters get full-size candy bars!

Bates Haunted Farm, 258 Pettaconsett Ave., Warwick, RI

This creepy display features quite the macabre collection: a haunted windmill and barn complete with all the ghouls you’d expect to find there. This is David Bates’ fourth year decorating his lawn, and this time he started decorating in July. The haunted farm is visible during the day, but the spook-factor exponentially increases after dark. Bates will once again offer a small walk-through on nights the display is lit. The haunt starts on Oct. 4 and runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Bates family is also offering extended hours until 10 p.m. on Oct. 25, 26 and 31! For little goblins who frighten easily, Bates suggests arriving early before it gets too dark. Parking is available this year at Southpointe Christian Church. Check out their Facebook page here.

Rayhall Family Amigone Funeral Home, 47 Cavalcade Blvd., Warwick, RI

“It all begins where it all ends!” says Daniel Rayhall, who encourages visitors to “stop in and pay their respects.” This is Rayhall’s second year decorating his Warwick home. For those who want a memento mori, Rayhall takes videos of guests’ reactions and shares them with those who ask. This year’s display includes 17 monsters and a mix of essential oils and fog juice that smells “like a funeral home.” Since he controls all aspects of the dispaly, Rayhall said they can keep the display more kid-friendly for young visitors who don’t want a big fright. The display runs Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Lewis Halloween Light Show, 12 Shenandoah Rd., Warwick, RI

You can tell when the holidays have arrived by the glow coming from the Lewis family’s Warwick home. The Lewises have been doing a Halloween light show for more than 20 years, and they added music back in 2010. Visitors can watch the lights dance to Halloween songs by tuning their car radios to 106.9 FM. The display includes tombstones, pumpkins, flashing lights and even a lightning storm. Watch the show nightly starting Friday, Oct. 11 through Halloween! The show runs Sundays through Thursdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m, weather permitting. Visit their website here.

North Street Haunting Grounds, 8 North St., Warwick, RI

Pete Souza has been transforming his Warwick home into a haunting ground since 2010, using mostly homemade props. This year, his otherworldly display features a haunted graveyard with a spooky grave digger, skeletons, an animated casket, a haunted castle, flying ghosts, a witch on the roof and thunder and lighting. Each night the haunting grounds come alive at dusk. The display runs until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Check out a video of the display from 2015 here.

Daniels’ Halloween House of Warwick, 69 Darrow Drive, Warwick, RI

Plenty of fear and lots of haunted cheer! That’s what the Daniels family boasts at their Warwick home. The theme for this year’s haunt is “Alien Invasion,” but Mike Daniels previous creations like creepy clowns, a “meat room,” zombie area and graveyard are sure to make a comeback. You can visit Thursday through Sunday from dusk until 10 p.m. starting Oct. 5. There’s also a donation box for Spirit Foundation to benefit children in the hospital. Visitors can get out or stay in their cars and tune their radios to 89.9 FM to hear the macabre melodies. Visit their Facebook page here.

The Yard of the Undead, 25 Maplehurst Ave, Warwick, RI

The Canfield family has been decorating their home for about five years, and each year the display gets bigger and bigger. This year they’re in a new location, but the display still offers a classic Halloween experience with gravestones and spooky silhouettes that have been handcrafted out of wood. The haunt is lit nightly at sundown, and the Canfields say it’s perfect for little boos and ghouls to visit!

Wolfenden Haunted Horrors, 101 Cushing Rd, Warwick, RI

The Wolfenden family’s walk-through haunt is sure to delight (and fright!) every Halloween fanatic. This display has a limited run, and will only be open on the two Fridays and Saturdays leading up to Halloween (Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26) and on Halloween night. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on those dates, the Wolfenden’s will allow brave souls to navigate their bone chilling display until 9:30. Last year they had hundreds of visitors, and this year they’re hopeful even more folks will enjoy their haunt. The display includes giant spiders, creepy clowns, menacing scarecrows and some of the scariest characters from your favorite Halloween movies! Visit their Facebook page here.

Nightmare Dominion, 11 Coit Ave, West Warwick, RI

Head over to Coit Avenue in West Warwick and you’ll find Nightmare Dominion, the evil creation of Matt and Nichole Molloy. The Molloys started decorating in 2012 with the annual goal of bringing people’s fears to life. “I have loved Halloween since I was a kid and finding that one house that went ‘all out’ (back then that meant a spooky cassette tape, one skeleton and a strobe light!) was the most exciting thing,” Matt Molloy told Eyewitness News in an email. “I strive to recreate that excitement for the kids that visit our display and hope that in some way, we make Halloween special and memorable for them.” The display is set up early in October and is lit up every night at sundown, weather permitting. Visit their Facebook page here.

Know of a display that you think should be on this list? Email us!