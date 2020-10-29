RI colleges, universities prepare for Halloween weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s not every day that you prepare for Halloween in a pandemic, but Rhode Island colleges and universities are getting creative to keep their students engaged and ensure they celebrate safely.

Here’s a look at some of the events schools have come up with:

University of Rhode Island

URI has come up with a number of events for students this weekend, including movie viewings and costume contests.

Dave Lavallee, a spokesperson for the college, said the events will be open to all students, though they can’t just show up. He said all students who wish to attend must pre-register.

“It’s to give them something to do in a time when it’s hard,” Lavallee said.

Providence College

PC, according to spokesperson Steve Maurano, has created an all-day list of events and activities to entertain students.

But Maurano said their planned programming could change drastically depending on what Gov. Gina Raimondo announces Friday.

“If we find that some of these activities would be prohibited or curtailed once the new restrictions are announced tomorrow, we’ll pivot at that point and work within the regulations,” Maurano said.

Salve Regina

Salve’s student activities department created the “Nightmare in Gerety Hall,” which is a university sanctioned, COVID-19 compliant haunted house.

The haunted house will be open Saturday night, but the university said they’re firmly reminding students of the school’s COVID-19 code of conduct.

Malcolm Smith, the vice president for Student Affairs, warned students Wednesday that consequences for violations to that code of conduct, including hosting and attending parties, can include dismissal, suspension or removal from campus housing.

Roger Williams University

RWU plans to have several both virtual and in-person events, including an outdoor carnival on Halloween day.

The university said it will also offer pumpkin painting, a costume contest and a virtual scavenger hunt.

All of the college and universities 12 News spoke with said they plan to have both a heightened security and police presence to make sure regulations are being followed on- and off-campus.